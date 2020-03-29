Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 122,625 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Autohome worth $27,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $69.09 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research lowered Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. China International Capital lowered Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

