Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Globus Medical stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 136,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $59,642,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

