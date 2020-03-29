Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.
Globus Medical stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 136,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $59,642,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
