Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 9.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, 1,995,679 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,456,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 52.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

