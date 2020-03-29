Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $144.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $176.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

