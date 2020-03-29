Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gentherm alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $26,601,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $13,395,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.