Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $214.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.