GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

