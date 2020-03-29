GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

