Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Instructure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INST. Barrington Research cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. First Analysis cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

