Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $39,000 Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 505.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 81,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

