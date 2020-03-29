Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,591,000 after buying an additional 107,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BOX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,296,000 after buying an additional 403,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BOX by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,687,000 after buying an additional 789,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

