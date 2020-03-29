Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

