Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of RTI Surgical worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTIX shares. ValuEngine raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $1.88 on Friday. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.19.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

