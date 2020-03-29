Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($13.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

