Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 950 Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $162.54 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

