Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dell by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,079. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

