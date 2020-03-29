Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $88,000 in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Neuronetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $1.59 on Friday. Neuronetics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

