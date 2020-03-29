Gabelli Funds LLC Has $301,000 Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

