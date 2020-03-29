Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27,000 Stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in J C Penney by 2,339.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,182,404 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,063,821 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,004 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,954,769 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 414,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,914,502 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get J C Penney alerts:

JCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE:JCP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. J C Penney Company Inc has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J C Penney Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.