Gabelli Funds LLC Has $197,000 Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $294.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.76%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $657,647.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,013,726 shares of company stock worth $2,740,266. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

