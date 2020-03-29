Gabelli Funds LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 236,772 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NYSE:WLL opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.