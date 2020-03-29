Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuwei Films from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of FFHL stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuwei Films stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Fuwei Films as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

