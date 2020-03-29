FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $114.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

