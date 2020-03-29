Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 27th total of 199,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE FC opened at $15.01 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $9,787,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

