FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Trading Down 10.4%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.04, approximately 1,979,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,979,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

