Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) were down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.42, approximately 1,769,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 703,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

