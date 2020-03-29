Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWRD. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.39. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $3,023,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $33,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
