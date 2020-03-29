Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWRD. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.39. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $3,023,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $33,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

