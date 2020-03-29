Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 63.3% in March

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,500 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the February 27th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

