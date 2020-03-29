Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.49, approximately 3,005,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,619,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 14,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,333,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.