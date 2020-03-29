FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 272.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $28,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in FirstCash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in FirstCash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in FirstCash by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

