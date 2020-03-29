First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

