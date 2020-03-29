First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $37.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

