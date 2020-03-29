First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

