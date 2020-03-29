First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

