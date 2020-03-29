First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

