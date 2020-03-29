First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at $784,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

WWD stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $413,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

