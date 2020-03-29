First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $326,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $897,285.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,905,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $39,426,585. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $199.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $323.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.06.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.13.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

