Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 93,625 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV opened at $22.75 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.