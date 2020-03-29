FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 172,966 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $764.45 million, a P/E ratio of 135.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.