Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Equillium stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Get Equillium alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.