Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of ETR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after buying an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,227,000 after buying an additional 165,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

