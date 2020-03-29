Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Engie from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.