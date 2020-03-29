Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ENIC stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 731,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

