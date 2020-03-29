Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Encana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the fourth quarter worth about $12,143,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth about $2,252,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

