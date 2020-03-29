Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 179,225 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 48.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.43%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

