Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Down 9.8%

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $15.14, approximately 4,231,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,962,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

ERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $18,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,204,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,145,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

