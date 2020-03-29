DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNE opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. DynTek has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.28.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

