DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DYNE opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. DynTek has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.28.
DynTek Company Profile
