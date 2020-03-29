Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

TSE DPM opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $816.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$6.66.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$184.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,410. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,000.00. Insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072 over the last ninety days.

DPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.90.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.