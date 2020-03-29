Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Douglas Emmett worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

