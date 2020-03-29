Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Donegal Group worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Donegal Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Donegal Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Donegal Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.73 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $198.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGICA. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.